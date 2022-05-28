B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
This Week in the OK: Fire in the Shuswap and pups in Kelowna

Just Posted

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Polarized view of democracy is a false reality: Okanagan College professor

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)
Hikers beware: Avalanche hazards persist in mountain national parks

Caroline Collier teaches a Wildflower student how to plant wildflower seeds. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston students learn about pollinator gardens