Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook)
Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden

Annika Kirk, Ayden Clark, James Plaxton, Rebekah Dingwall, Elizabeth Hirschkorn, Jackson Price, Dr.Kyleen Myrah (faculty advisor), Devin Rubadaeu (faculty advisor), Jon Philip Talastas, Maya Samaddar, Mandi Kohout, Mackenna Lenarcic, Danielle Walker, celebrate the Enactus OC National Exhibition win. (Submitted photo)
Enactus Okanagan students off to Puerto Rico for global competition

Macaws perched on branch in jungle
Morning Start: Parrot Family