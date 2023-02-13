Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Erik Nielsen International Airport during a press conference while Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, left, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai look on in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

VIDEO: Search still underway for unidentified object shot down over Yukon

4 suspicious objects shot down over North America in recent days

Canada’s military and the RCMP are searching a large remote area in Yukon, looking for the unidentified object shot down over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the work comes with a sense of caution.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

READ ALSO: Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauSecurityYukon

Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans

Just Posted

RCMP patrol car. (File photo)
14 vehicles with tires slashed in Golden

Roseanne Van Ee photo
Okanagan First Nations used to conjure up love medicines

This is the Summit on Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway. A snowfall warning is in effect for Sunday. night into Monday night. (Kim Glosli Facebook)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla

Alpine skiers Roxy Coatesworth and Madison Sherriff celebrate skiing their way onto Team with BC with Alpine VP Johnny Crichton. The girls will compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games to be held from Feb.18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island. (Contributed)
Golden skiers to compete at Canada Winter Games