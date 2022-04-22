NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

Climate change

Previous story
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Just Posted

Maintenance to the Kicking Horse Dike is one of several projects that the Town has outlined in their 2022 budget book. (Claire Palmer photo)
Town of Golden takes on several big projects in 2022 budget

GADSAR had a busy start to April. (GADSAR instagram photo)
GADSAR has busy start to April

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

A slide shared with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board at its April 21 meeting shows areas along Highway 1 where delays can be expected. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Expect delays: Summer Highway 1 projects from Kamloops to Alberta shared with regional district