VIDEO: Armstrong golf pro records son’s first-ever ace

DJ Crowe puts it in the hole at Overlander’s Par-3 7th hole from 125 yards out with dad Jesse filming the tee shot

Armstrong’s DJ Crowe (left) celebrates his first-ever hole-in-one on the 7th hole at the Overlander Golf and Events Centre Saturday, April 16. His dad, Jesse – Overlander’s director of golf – filmed the historic ace. (Instagram photos)

The way he celebrated, young Armstrong golfer DJ Crowe could have ran off the Overlander Golf and Event Centre’s seventh hole, back down the hill, up the bank to the highway, and to the home he shares with Overlander golf pro dad Jesse, mom Jennifer and siblings Adam and Amy to discuss his first-ever hole-in-one Saturday.

Except dad was in the group he was playing with. And filming on his cell phone.

Jesse got to record the historic moment Saturday afternoon, April 16, as he joined his son and fellow Overlander junior golfers Brennan and Alex Hart, and Cruz Anderson, for a late round as the quartet of boys wanted help with their games.

DJ stepped up to the tee box on No. 7, hit a majestic 7-iron to the green 125 yards away over a ravine, and watched it roll into the cup. Behind him was dad, filming the swing and the historic first ace for the eldest of the Crowe’s three kids, all of whom golf.

“It was amazing, so cool,” said Jesse. “He’s been working hard on his game and he’s swinging really great. We must have watched the video 100 times. No joke.”

DJ will receive either a tag or the hole flag from the Overlander’s pro shop, and dad will mount the scorecard and ball for him.

The son is now two behind the father when it comes to career aces. Jesse has three.

