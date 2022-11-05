This Week in the OK: Hailing a cab and hitting the slopes

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Yellow taxi cabs and signs reading “stop Uber now,” and “taxi life matters,” were stationed in front of the Uber hiring fair at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Kelowna on Nov. 2.

“I do not support Uber here, it is too small of a town. It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry, ” said Zora Mahal, a driver with West Cab.

The protesters said that they do not want the ride-hailing app Uber to come to Kelowna, since it will create competition and reduce the ability for taxi drivers to earn money.

Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

The Vernon man charged with robbing businesses across the Okanagan last year is dead.

Shawn Lamouroux was to be in court on Monday for six counts of robbery but all his files have been abated.

The term abated refers to the process for staying a file when prosecutors have a proper basis to believe the person is deceased, explained the BC Prosecution Service on Tuesday.

Fragile industry: Loss of Salmon Arm slaughter facility impacting local pork producers

Hog farmers in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are having to reassess their operations following the recent closure of a Salmon Arm slaughter facility.

Rocana Meats abruptly closed its doors in August, forcing local producers to consider their options which, as far as abattoirs go, are increasingly few and far between and difficult to access.

“The very limited number of abattoirs that are in the region are completely booked up this time of year and/or do not offer custom services, so it isn’t really reasonable to expect someone to be able to just rebook their animals elsewhere at this time,” said Julia Smith, executive director and project manager of the Small-Scale Meat Producers Association (SSMPA).

Revelstoke to host top snowboarders in world-renowned competition

Later this season, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS) will host a stop on the 2023 Natural Selection Tour, a competition featuring the world’s top snowboarders to compete in head-to-head competition.

“Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosting the Natural Selection Tour is going to be mind-blowing,” said Dustin Craven, Revelstoke-local and 2022 Natural Selection Baldface winner in a press release.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRevelstokeSalmon ArmVernon