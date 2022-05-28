This Week in the OK: Fire in the Shuswap and pups in Kelowna

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Quaaout Lodge in Shuswap to be rebuilt after devastating fire

Devastation, sadness and heartbreak are widespread following a fire that destroyed the guest wing of Quaaout Lodge in Skwlax, Secwépemc territory, in the Thompson-Nicola region.

On the shores of Little Shuswap Lake, about 45 kilometres northwest of Salmon Arm, Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Resort is described by its social media as the pride of the Little Shuswap Lake Band.

“Built to share the local history and culture of the Secwepemc people,” is another descriptor.

‘It’s horrible’: Summer sweet corn crop an uncertainty for Salmon Arm’s Brad DeMille

Brad DeMille is uncertain there’ll be home-grown sweet corn this summer.

The lingering wet weather and cool overnight temperatures have the DeMille’s Farm Market operator concerned about this year’s crop at the DeMille’s farm, run by Brad’s father Rodger.

“We’re really getting close to the go or not go line,” said DeMille, explaining corn typically needs a ground temperature of 15 C to germinate.

Construction of apartment building in downtown core causing concerns for residents

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development of a first-of-its-kind apartment building downtown, however, the building has caused concerns for a number of residents.

The apartment complex, to be located at 1219 Victoria Rd., includes underground parking with wiring for charging stations, bicycle storage, a rooftop garden and patio, and landscaping around the perimeter.

Council approved a variance to the zoning bylaw to let the building exceed the maximum allowed height of 10.5m to its proposed 18m height and approved to increase the maximum lot coverage from 50 per cent to 66 per cent. They also approved reducing the minimum of 36 off-street parking spaces to 24 spaces.

Pups putting their best paw forward at Kelowna weekend dog show

Dashing dogs have gathered in Kelowna for a weekend of competition, obedience work, and hopefully, plenty of treats.

The Kelowna Kennel Club is hosting their fifth annual Dog Show May 20-23 at the Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Park.

