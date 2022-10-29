This Week in the OK: Camper controversy, recovering dogs, and fishing fun

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Penticton community pulls through for Zippy who ingested cocaine and meth

The community has come through for Zippy, Gord Portman’s dog who ingested cocaine and meth while out working outreach in Penticton.

“I want to say thank you to my community for your help with Zippy,” said Portman on Thursday.

Zippy doesn’t need any more donations, he said. “I now have money for his vet bills,” said Portman.

International students sent home after partying in Vernon

A group of students have had their overseas educational experience cut short due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Vernon School District sent nine international students home two weeks ago, following an incident.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said they were involved in a party at Black Rock involving drugs and alcohol, which she points out is illegal.

Camper controversy in Kelowna Walmart parking lot

It’s no secret that Kelowna’s Walmart often has people setting up camp for the night in the parking lot, as they road trip to wherever.

But a Kelowna woman recently took to Facebook after she caught a tow truck allegedly dropping a run-down RV in the back corner of the Walmart parking lot.

Parking lot signage show that parking is for customers only for a maximum of three hours.

Capital News was able to confirm with Walmart management that an RV was dropped in the lot, but as to why it was dropped there isn’t yet known.

Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden

Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 95 south of Golden.

The incident closed the highway from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27).

According to Const. Kat Robinson, an SUV lost control while travelling northbound on Highway 95 and collided head-on with a transport truck. Both vehicles caught fire, however, the flames were contained to the roadside.

Another successful year for the Big Eddy Fish Derby

October 15 and 16 marked the fifth annual Big Eddy Fish Derby at Shelter Bay. The angling event featured 111 entrants, including 12 youth, and was very well received.

In keeping with the balance of preservation of the Arrow lakes fisheries, catch and release were encouraged again this season. A handful of passionate volunteers, alongside local and industry sponsors, came together to make this fun weekend happen.

