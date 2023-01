Maurizio Palmulli, also known as “Mister Ok”, of Italy, dives into the Tiber river from the 18 meter (59 feet) high Cavour Bridge to celebrate the New Year Day in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

A selection of top news photos from around the world, from a Canadian Press editor.

Photography