The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Hobbit-themed hideaway near Osoyoos is one of Canada’s most wish-listed unique stays

A hobbit-themed hideaway near Osoyoos has made it into Airbnb’s most popular unique stays in Canada.

Second Breakfast Hideaway, formerly known as Hobbit Mountain Hole, has made it on Airbnb’s most popular unique destinations in Canada list recently released.

The earthhouse and hobbit-inspired fantasy escape is located 25-30 minutes east of Osoyoos.

The Hobbit House offers seclusion and privacy on a mountain surrounded by nature.

Salmon Arm family, including pet dog, take ownership of iconic floating Shuswap eatery

The Shuswap’s one and only Shark Shack has new owners.

A recent post shared on Facebook announced the distinctive yellow floating restaurant will reopen on June 17 under new ownership – Ian, wife Holly and George Gray.

Ian Gray, of Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM, said he will be spending a lot of time this summer at The Shark Shack. “Co-owner” George, the Grays’ Great Dane, not so much.

Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

A one-man-force is attempting to accomplish something special and pay homage to Indigenous explorers by making his way across the country through traditional means.

Bert terHart, 63, is making history by paddling and portaging across Canada in just a canoe through the same rivers that the explorers, cartographers, and First Nations people of the past used for millennia.

terHart began his journey on April 1 in Stevenson, B.C. On April 26, he arrived in Revelstoke with his canoe, where he hunkered down for the night before continuing his long journey across the country by the power of his own steam. The following morning, he pushed his canoe off at the Five Mile Boat Launch and paddled north up Lake Revelstoke.

Clean-up crew cuts through the grime in downtown Salmon Arm

A small but dedicated group of volunteers set out to clean downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday morning.

Participants in this year’s downtown clean-up event met at the Ross Street Plaza stage around 9 a.m. on April 23 before setting off on a mission to rid the sidewalks and other public-use areas of garbage, while giving signs, benches, lamp posts, the Ross Street Plaza mosaic and other things a scrub and a shine.

Among those taking part in the event were students from Salmon Arm Secondary’s leadership class. Some businesses also used the morning to give storefronts a spring cleaning.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PentictonRevelstoke