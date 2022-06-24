Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

Some snow up top, but Vernon resort has 85 per cent of runs open

Some snow in the upper peaks of SilverStar Mountain Resort is stopping the bike park from opening for the season. (Video still)

Despite a cool spring, SilverStar Mountain Resort is opening with 85 per cent of the downhill trails ready to go.

“We’ve got new trails, new events, and new adventures this summer, and we’re so excited to share all the new excitement with our guests,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager. “It’s going to be another awesome season up here on the mountain and we are kicking it all off with a jam-packed weekend of fun.

“Come on up with the family this weekend, explore our bike park, our many kilometres of hiking trails, or take a scenic gondola ride. It’s the perfect weekend to come on up, escape the heat of the valley and explore SilverStar.”

Lifts open at 10 a.m. today, June 24 followed by a skills competition in the village. Extended Play is on until 7:30 p.m. and patios are open, along with the Eurobungy.

The fun heats up Saturday, June 25 with Slay The Dragon trail running event, artisan market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., live entertainment on the stage starting at 1:30 p.m. and the Okanagan’s very own daysormay at 3 p.m. plus a beverage garden.

“We are thrilled to announce, that despite this very cool spring weather 85 percent of our downhill trails will be open for tomorrow, all because of the hard work put in by our trail crew,” Deacon said.

