PHOTOS: Canoe journey paddlers pull it together in Enderby

Canoes dot the western shore of the Shuswap River at Belvidere Park in Enderby Tuesday, July 12, for the start of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The 20th Pulling Together Canoe Journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, began Tuesday morning, July 12, on the Shuswap River near Enderby. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) One of the 25 participating canoes in the 20th Pulling Together Journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, makes its way to the Shuswap River Tuesday morning, July 12, near Enderby. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Supporters lined the Bawtree Bridge over the Shuswap River near Enderby Tuesday, July 12, cheering on participants in the The 20th Pulling Together Canoe Journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The 20th Pulling Together Canoe Jjourney, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, began Tuesday morning, July 12, on the Shuswap River near Enderby. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was a perfect day for a launch.

More than 400 participants, including Indigenous Peoples, youth, police, and public service personnel, entered the water in the Shuswap River at Belvidere Park in Enderby on Tuesday, July 12, under bright blue skies and glorious sunshine to start their Pulling Together canoe journey.

The event is making its triumphant return after a two-year COVID break.

The 20th journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures.

The eight-day journey began with participants and their canoes being drummed into Shuswap Lake by Splatsin members. More than 100 supporters lined the Bawtree Bridge to watch the canoes take off and make their way north.

The trek will include stops at Grindrod Park, Mara Lake, Pierre’s Point and Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake. It will wrap up at Green Lake, a traditional summer gathering place for the Secwépemc People, on July 20.

See the 2013 journey, Where the Canoe Takes Us: The Story of Pulling Together here.

You can follow the journey on social media:

Facebook: Pulling Together – Official

Twitter: @ptcanoe

Instagram: Pullingtogether

Hashtags: #Pullingtogether2022 and #PTCJ2022

Website: https://pullingtogether.ca/

READ MORE: Shuswap canoe journey pulls Indigenous, law enforcement and public together

READ MORE: Spiritual samplings offered at Vernon open house



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon ArmSicamous