One year on, tens of thousands are dead

The conflict in Ukraine has been a catastrophe for the country and a crisis for the globe.

One year on, thousands of Ukrainian civilians are dead, and countless buildings have been destroyed. Tens of thousands of troops have been killed or seriously wounded on each side.

The world as a whole has been changed.

-The Associated Press

WATCH ALSO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ukraine