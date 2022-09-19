Celebrating the Queen today. Her life in photos.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II today. Her life in pictures.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Government

Previous story
VIDEO: Restoring the culinary and cultural bounty of ancient Indigenous sea gardens in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau, Chrétien share memories of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Just Posted

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)
RCMP continue to investigate 2 fatalities in Golden

(Photo - @headandbrain/Twitter)
Morning Start: Concussions in Canada