New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Six Okanagan chambers call for end to COVID-19 mandates in B.C.

<em></em>A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Okanagan College hosts ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

First West Credit Union and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First, have donated $25,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).
Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts

Golden skating showcase 2022
Golden Figure Skating Club puts on ‘enchanting’ show