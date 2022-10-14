Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ Star, dead at 72

Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter,’ died on today (Oct. 14)

The cause of death is not yet known.

Entertainment

Previous story
Jamaica bans broadcasts that glorify drugs or crime

Just Posted

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

General voting day for the B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)
Golden heads to polls tomorrow

Plenty of online offers have the promises of making a lot of money for little effort by working from home. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
COLUMN: The unrealistic promise of big money

(@arber_xhekaj/Twitter)
Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man