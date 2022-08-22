(Black Press Media Creative)

Dogs do weird things, but why?

Dogs certainly do strange things, but they have their reasons!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PetsPets & PeoplePets and People

Previous story
Massive Asteroid set close approach to Earth since 1914.

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sleeping Sea Otters

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

Golden Pride in 2019. This year will be the second Pride event hosted in Golden. (Photo submitted)
Second Golden Pride to be held on Sept. 9

(Black Press file photo.)
Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk