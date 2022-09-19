Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

On September 13, the singer announced in several since-deleted Instagram posts that her current tour would be her last.

“I’m so f——— sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato did not offer any further details regarding her health issues. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently scheduled to be on tour until November 6 when the tour concludes at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

The former Disney star has experienced a few tumultuous years in the lead up to releasing her eighth studio album. In 2018, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose. In 2021, the singer quietly returned to rehab. According to Lovato, her most recent album was created while she was completely sober. Last month, Lovato revealed that she also plans to stop making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?
Next story
‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)
RCMP continue to investigate 2 fatalities in Golden