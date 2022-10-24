College enrollment is down for a third year in a row

On Oct. 20, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report which revealed that undergraduate enrollment has dropped 1.1% since last fall.

While the dip was smaller than the previous year’s decline of 3.1%, analysts still find the trend worrisome.

Doug Shapiro, the research center’s executive director, thinks the data suggests that enrollment declines brought on by the pandemic have not yet been reversed.

According to Shapiro, many 2020 and 2021 high school graduates who would have gone to college didn’t because of COVID, and maybe never will.

For-profit schools had the sharpest decline in enrollment this fall, down 2.5%. Public four-year schools and private nonprofit institutions saw declines of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Community college enrollment dropped 0.4%. Overall, the report found that graduate enrollment was also down by 1%

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeEducation

Previous story
Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son
Next story
7 facts about Bram Stokers Dracula

Just Posted

Thursday, Oct. 20 marked the 27th ever sports equinox (@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Sports equinox

Submitted by Golden lions club
Help the world see and recycle eye glasses in Golden

The Purcell Mountain Orchestra is looking for new musicians to join the orchestra. (Contributed)
Purcell Mountain Orchestra gearing up for winter concert

New research from UBCO has determined that as tires and roads wear down particles of that waste are spread across roadways and can eventually end up in rivers, streams and lakes. (File photo)
More than 50 tonnes of rubber ends up in Okanagan waterways each year: Study