(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Golden mill. (File photo)
Pacific Woodtech assumes ownership of Golden mill

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Contributed)
Kelowna mayor frustrated with ‘catch and release’ justice system

Pilot Justin Kripps with Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer and Benjamin Coakwell from Canada start for the first run of the men’s four-man bobsleigh World Cup race in Winterberg, Germany, Jan. 9, 2022. (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP)
Kripps retires from bobsleigh competition