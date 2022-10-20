Woods Lake bubbles over with ‘Paddleboarding Witches’

People took over the north end of Woods Lake dressed as witches to celebrate Halloween early (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

It was anything but a scary sight at the first annual Paddleboarding Witches tour, in Lake Country.

More than 20 people dressed up as the wicked and hit the water together for a paddle along the shores of Wood Lake.The group travelled from Oyama Hall and bubbled down to the town’s general store.

Anyone with a paddleboard, canoe, broomstick or spell was able to take part in the event that was put together in just 48 hours to celebrate Halloween early or before double, double toil and trouble.

HalloweenKelownaLake CountryOkanaganPaddling