VIDEO: North Okanagan puppies spreading zen worldwide

Ron, one of the goldendoodle pups, is spreading joy around the globe. (Silver Star Doodles photo)

A local breeder is bringing puppy joy and happiness to viewers around the globe.

A YouTube puppy livestream is proving to be just the perfect amount of cuteness for viewers.

The large litter of 15 goldendoodle pups have become a viral sensation.

North Okanagan breeder Karen Smith wanted to share the love after seeing how much happiness the pups spread at home.

“I’ve seen our puppies bring joy to many visitors, from friends with small children to grandparents in their 90s. Puppies put a smile on their face and bring joy. Why not share this joy and happiness?,” said Smith, of Silver Star Doodles. “My friend suggested I livestream the puppies so they can have some puppy zen in their busy workday, and I guess it has struck a chord.”

With over 75,000 views, people are logging on to watch the daily livestream, to see the puppies play, eat, sleep and go through their daily curriculum.

“I love the livestream puppy videos,” said Yolando Fooser from Whistler. “When I’m stressed out at work I take breaks to log on and get my dose of puppy zen.”

The current litter includes eigh boys and seven girls, from cream to apricot to red brown in colour, with a mix of straight, wavy and curly coats. Quite a few also have white spotting on their faces, chest, paws and tip of their tail.

Hal Hobenshield from Vernon loves watching them: “it just puts a smile on my face, they are so cute.”

Smith also has a Meet the Puppies series of shorts, where each day for 15 days a new puppy is introduced. There are other shorts posted including having her daughter run around in the field and all the puppies follow her. Also there is a video explaining the daily Early Neurological Stimulation (ENS) that the puppies go through as part of their daily curriculum from day three for 16 days. Another video shows their daughter reading to the puppies, and the chickens saying good morning to the puppies and putting the puppies to bed at night.

“We love the videos,” said Lianna Miller, from Kamloops, who is in line for one of the pups. “We sit and watch them as a family so we can stay excited and invested while we wait for our puppy.”

This is the third litter for Ruby, a four-year-old goldendoodle, who is currently the Smith’s only breeding dog

