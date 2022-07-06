FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Las VegasMusic

Previous story
Giant Elon Musk head by B.C. metal artist now complete, ready to be shipped
Next story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

Three grizzlies have died this spring in our Rocky Mountains national parks. (Joe Lieb/AP photo)
Three grizzlies killed in parks this spring

Western long-eared myotis is one of the 14 bat species in the Okanagan. (Ginny Hall illustration)
Some Okanagan bats can eat 600 mosquitoes an hour

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Pineapples used to be a sign of wealth

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
7 black bears killed in Golden in 2021