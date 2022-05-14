Bees are seen on honeycomb in Chilliwack on July 17, 2012. Friday, May 20, 2022 is World Bee Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

World Bee Day, Talk Like Yoda Day, Sea Monkey Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing International Heritage Breeds Week and Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, May 15: Bring Flowers To Someone Day, Chocolate Chip Day, Take Your Parents To The Playground Day.

Monday, May 16: Horse Rescue Day, Drawing Day, Sea Monkey Day, Barbecue Day.

Tuesday, May 17: World Baking Day, Pinot Grigio Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia Day.

Wednesday, May 18: International Museum Day, No Dirty Dishes Day, Visit Your Relatives Day.

Thursday, May 19: Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Devil’s Food Cake Day, Notebook Day.

Friday, May 20: World Bee Day, Pick Strawberries Day, World Meditation Day, Endangered Species Day.

Saturday, May 21: Talk Like Yoda Day, World Whisky Day, International Tea Day, Plant A Lemon Tree Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

