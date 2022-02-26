A mother miniature pot-bellied pig and her female piglet are seen at the Chilliwack SPCA on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 27 to March 5

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day, and If Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Jewish Book Week and Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 27: Strawberry Day, International Polar Bear Day, No-Brainer Day.

Monday, Feb. 28: Tooth Fairy Day, Chocolate Soufflé Day, Rare Disease Day, Public Sleeping Day.

Tuesday, March 1: Pig Day, Horse Protection Day, Pancake Day, Plan a Solo Vacation Day.

Wednesday, March 2: Old Stuff Day, World Teen Mental Wellness Day, Banana Cream Pie Day.

Thursday, March 3: World Wildlife Day, Canadian Bacon Day, International Irish Whiskey Day, If Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day.

Friday, March 4: Marching Band Day, Employee Appreciation Day, Grammar Day, Day of Unplugging.

Saturday, March 5: Open Data Day, Multiple Personality Day, Reel Film Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

