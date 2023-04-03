The ‘purr-fect’ rescue: Cat saved from 93 foot tree in Golden

Facebook Photo
Facebook Photo
Facebook Photo
Facebook Photo

After several long days of being stuck up a tree, Simba, an orange cat finally found safety.

The rescue came in the form of GBC Arbor Care Service Ltd employee Danny Bertrand, who was called in to help the friendly feline escape from the 93-foot Douglas-fir tree.

It’s unclear what caused Simba to scurry so far up the tree in his front yard, but once he was up there he was most certainly stuck.

Bertrand managed to retrieve Simba from a limb with the assistance of a bucket truck.

After making it out of the tree and into the arms of his guardian, Simba is now having some much-needed relaxation.

READ MORE: $50,000 raised for Ukrainian families in Central Okanagan \

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsCatsGolden

Previous story
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon

Just Posted

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Firefighters training. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) Firefighters train to deal with a vehicle blaze. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Facebook Photo
The ‘purr-fect’ rescue: Cat saved from 93 foot tree in Golden

File Photo.
Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

Pop-up banner image