Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Brodie Wilkinson is the inventor of the Big Spoon Pillow, which helps users spend some comfortable cuddle time together. (Contributed) The ‘Chillow’ prototype Brodie Wilkinson created before changing designs and coming up with the Big Spoon Pillow. (Contributed)

A Shuswap resident has developed a product to help couples cuddle while saving arms from pins and needles.

The Big Spoon Pillow was born out of pain and necessity, says Brodie Wilkinson.

The Wilkinsons, Brodie and spouse Kate, had returned from a volunteer trip in Guatemala in 2017, and were leaving the airport when a car ran a red light and struck their vehicle. The collision shattered Kate’s leg and fractured Brodie’s ankle.

While recovering, the couple would watch movies, something they love and one of the few activities they could do together. However, they found they couldn’t stay comfortable for the length of a movie due to their debilitating injuries. Trying to cuddle on the couch, Wilkinson found his arm would fall asleep supporting Kate’s head and Kate would get uncomfortable on her side.

Unable to find a solution on the market, Brodie began cutting up and gluing together existing pillows until he found a shape he and his wife were comfortable with.

An early prototype, the Chillow, wasn’t developed further until Brodie heard from friends and coworkers, many of whom dealt with sore necks, and noticed their arms falling asleep as they lay on their sides. Wilkinson then began working harder on the product, filing utility patents in Canada and the United States, making multiple prototypes and learning to sew so he could make pillow covers himself.

Wilkinson’s Big Spoon Pillow, officially launched on Feb. 23, now has a registered trademark and design patents pending.

During the design and revision process, Brodie and Kate moved from Vancouver to Mara Lake, and have expanded their family with the birth of their two sons. Wilkinson said his sons enjoy sitting on the Big Spoon Pillow and find it comfortable as a seat, adding to the pillow’s versatility.

The Big Spoon is different from other arm comfort devices as it has a second raised upper pillow surface for comfort and ease when watching TV, and a shoulder nook for a partner to cuddle into.

Brodie describes the pillow as a way to ultimately deepen relationships.

“I find it takes communication and conscious energy to maintain a healthy and happy relationship with the one you love. The Big Spoon Pillow is a tool, just like date night, candles or gazing into each other’s eyes.”

Wilkinson auditioned to be on CBC’s Dragon’s Den in February and will find out in April if he will travel to Toronto in May to record a segment.

Pre-orders for a Big Spoon Pillow of your own are estimated to take 90 days to ship and can be purchased at bigspoonpillow.com.

