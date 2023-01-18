A Golden resident wants to give a new name to this iconic tree on the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort ski hill. (Diana Wollf /Facebook)

A Golden resident wants to give a new name to this iconic tree on the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort ski hill. (Diana Wollf /Facebook)

Should Golden’s memorable sapling be renamed?

There is a debate online regarding renaming a tree

Diana Wollf of Golden wants to rename an iconic tree at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

Dubbed the “ugly tree” for years, it has been a meet-up spot for skiers.

However, Wollf wants locals to quit calling it the ugly treeand instead change it to “The Gathering Tree” or “The Halfway Tree” – anything but the ugly tree.

The tree holds memories for Golden residents who have skied in the area for years and consider the tree with the sign ‘easiest way down’ to be a timeless place.

The debate has spilled over from mountain talk to social media, where ideas from an Indigenous name to a hero’s tree have been set up.

What do you think the tree should be called? Send your responses to editor@goldenstar.com.

