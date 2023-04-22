QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22 as a show of support for environmental protection.

The day was first observed in 1970 and today there are Earth Day celebrations around the world. In Canada, many communities hold Earth Day or Earth Week events.

How much do you know about the earth, the environment and Earth Day celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsEarth DayEnvironment

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. Do you know which country produces the most carbon dioxide pollution? (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)