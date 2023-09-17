QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt) The Terry Fox Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland, marking mile ‘0’ in the Marathon of Hope, pictured here in August 2019. (Paul Henderson photo) Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope in 1980. This year’s Terry Fox Run will be on Sept. 17. (Photo credit: George Blumson/London Free Press) Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope run in 1980. (Canadian Press photo)

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Terry Fox Run will be held in communities across Canada.

The run, an annual event, is a cancer fundraiser, honouring the legacy of Terry Fox.

In 1980, Fox, who had lost a leg to cancer, began the Marathon of Hope with the goal of crossing Canada, running one marathon each day.

While the Marathon of Hope was halted when Fox’s cancer returned, the spirit of this journey continues today.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ContestshistoryTerry FoxTerry Fox Run