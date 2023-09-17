QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Terry Fox Run will be held in communities across Canada.
The run, an annual event, is a cancer fundraiser, honouring the legacy of Terry Fox.
In 1980, Fox, who had lost a leg to cancer, began the Marathon of Hope with the goal of crossing Canada, running one marathon each day.
While the Marathon of Hope was halted when Fox’s cancer returned, the spirit of this journey continues today.
How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
