Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming more common. When is Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions?(Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

April 22 is set aside as a day to protect the planet we call home

Earth Day, held each year on April 22, is a day to show support for environmental protection.

Many communities have events scheduled on and around Earth Day, including clean-up projects, tree plantings and more.

To prepare for Earth Day, take some time to consider the world around us. How much do you know about Earth Day, our planet and environmental concerns? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. How old was Thunberg when she began her environmental protests? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Earth Day, on April 22, is a day to celebrate the earth and consider environmental protection. (File photo)

The colours around Okanagan Lake took on a smoke-tinted hue during recent wildfires. Air quality deteriorated as a result. (Black Press file photo)

