PHOTOS: Indigenous Cariboo horse roundup a time-honoured tradition

Horses from the community of Esk’etemc race down the slope in a traditional annual roundup which brings the horses back from winter range to the reserve. (Georgina Chipman photo)Horses from the community of Esk’etemc race down the slope in a traditional annual roundup which brings the horses back from winter range to the reserve. (Georgina Chipman photo)
Horses make their way across a slope on their way back from winter range in the annual roundup. (Georgina Chipman photo)Horses make their way across a slope on their way back from winter range in the annual roundup. (Georgina Chipman photo)
Jeff Gray was one of the riders helping bring the horses home from Wycotte Meadows in April. (Georgina Chipman photo)Jeff Gray was one of the riders helping bring the horses home from Wycotte Meadows in April. (Georgina Chipman photo)
Riders and horses are met at the road by others on ATVs and side by sides. (Georgina Chipman photo)Riders and horses are met at the road by others on ATVs and side by sides. (Georgina Chipman photo)
Some of the horses end their journey back from winter range at Esk’etemc First Nation. (Georgina Chipman photo)Some of the horses end their journey back from winter range at Esk’etemc First Nation. (Georgina Chipman photo)

Each year, Esk’etemc (formerly Alkali Lake First Nation) band member horses are put out to range for the winter, but the long-standing tradition could be at risk with fewer riders to help each year.

The seasonal routine has horses rounded up and run as a group by riders on horseback out to Wycotte Flats, where the snow loading is not as deep and the river runs along one side. The horses can feed themselves through the winter there.

Then in the spring, a reverse happens, and riders go out on horseback to retrieve the horses once again.

Gord Chipman went to witness the event and was quick to credit the organizer behind it, Bill Chelsea.

Chipman said in the fall the group takes about 120 to 150 horses and then in the spring, the horses are in smaller bands out on the flats and get brought back incrementally.

The process of bringing them back to be closer to the reserve and their owners goes fairly quickly, he said, as “a lot of (the horses) have been doing it year after year.”

This means when the seven or eight riders on horseback show up, the horses know this means it is time to return to home range and green grass and they begin to head back to the reserve automatically.

The ranged horses race back towards Esk’etemc and the riders have to try and keep up.

Owners and helpers meet the small group of horseback riders and the herd at the road with four-wheelers and other vehicles to help escort the group for the final push.

Horses can be checked for health, they see which ones need branding and see if there are new foals or pregnant mares. Then the horses are also accessible for riding or training as well.

The horse roundup itself is a traditional annual event, but one which needs fresh leaders to take it on.

Bill Chelsea is 76 years old and Chipman says Chelsea wants to pass the torch to younger riders to continue the annual migration of the community’s horses.

“This could be a dying tradition,” said Chipman.

Read more: Robbins returns as chief of Esk’etemc First Nation


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooFirst NationshorseIndigenousWilliams Lake

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Morning Start: A Canadian made the first baseball glove

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A Canadian made the first baseball glove

An incident from Hwy 95 from May 3, where a truck rolled over after coming around a corner. Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora said there was no injuries from this incident, but it’s just one of many that have occurred along the stretch of highway since the detours began last year due to extended closures to Highway 1. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook photo)
Safety concerns persist in Golden due to Trans-Canada detour

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird