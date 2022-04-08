Peachland pig sanctuary opens its doors to public

Many are rehomed pigs due to neglect

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Pig Sanctuary is opening its barn door to visitors.

The Peachland-based farm is located at 5030 Cousins Rd., and will be open April 9-10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Entry is by donation with proceeds going towards medical bills and necessities for the pigs.

The sanctuary is home to friendly hogs weighing up to 600 pounds that love to munch apples and get scratches.

Most of the pigs living on the farm had to be rehomed because of neglect or a change in home circumstances.

Faith Affleck, the owner of Piggly Wiggly, urges people to take time to research before bringing home a pet pig. She will be at the farm over the weekend, hosting tours and answering questions.

