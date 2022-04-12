The aurora borealis lit up the skies over Vernon Sunday, April 10, as seen from the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive Lookout. (Kevin Zaw Photography)

Northern Lights dance over Vernon

Photographer’s patience pays off

Patience paid off for photographer Kevin Zaw.

The Vernon resident set out to capture a potential showing of the aurora borealis (or Northern Lights) display Sunday, April 10 late at night.

“My friend from Kelowna texted me saying they were watching the aurora lights happening in the sky and they could see it all the way from Kelowna, so I left home right away and went to the lookout here,” said Zaw.

“I got to the Kal Drive Lookout earlier around 11:30 p.m. but it was way too cloudy,” he said. “I knew the aurora lights are behind it because it was so strong. I could see a small glimpse of it in between clouds. So I waited around for an hour hoping the clouds would break away and they finally started clearing up slowly for the lights to reveal behind them.”

Zaw ended up capturing the light display around 12:30/1 a.m., with his iPhone camera. It’s the second time he’s caught the spectacle on camera, after seeing them in October 2021.

There are free aurora forecast apps that can be downloaded to determine when and where the Northern Lights can be seen from.

