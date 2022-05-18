Morning Start: Where to go to avoid mosquitoes

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 18

On this day

In 1642, Montreal, originally named Ville-Marie, is founded.

In 1765, a fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

In 1933, MLB announces the first all-star game is to take place on July 6.

In 1971, the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup over the Chicago BlackHawks.

In 1980, Mount St. Helens erupts, killing 57 people and costing over one billion dollars in damage.

In 1995, ‘Braveheart’ premieres at the Seattle Film Festival.

In 2001, 101-year old Harold Stilson becomes the oldest golfer ever to record a hole-in-one.

In 2001, ‘Shrek’ premieres.

In 2004, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson becomes the 16th pitcher ever to throw a perfect game.

In 2017, musician Chris Cornell dies at age 52.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Emergency Medical Services for Children Day, National Cheese Souffle Day, National No Dirty Dishes Day, and National Visit Your Relatives Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country star George Strait (70), comedian/actress Tina Fey (52), singer Jack Johnson (47), and baseball hall of famers Brooks Robinson (85) and Reggie Jackson (76).

