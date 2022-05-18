(Photo - Pixabay)

Morning Start: Where to go to avoid mosquitoes

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 18

Fun Fact: Don’t want to deal with mosquitoes anymore? Move to Iceland! The temperatures never get high enough for the insect to be able to breed.

On this day

In 1642, Montreal, originally named Ville-Marie, is founded.

In 1765, a fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

In 1933, MLB announces the first all-star game is to take place on July 6.

In 1971, the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup over the Chicago BlackHawks.

In 1980, Mount St. Helens erupts, killing 57 people and costing over one billion dollars in damage.

In 1995, ‘Braveheart’ premieres at the Seattle Film Festival.

In 2001, 101-year old Harold Stilson becomes the oldest golfer ever to record a hole-in-one.

In 2001, ‘Shrek’ premieres.

In 2004, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson becomes the 16th pitcher ever to throw a perfect game.

In 2017, musician Chris Cornell dies at age 52.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Emergency Medical Services for Children Day, National Cheese Souffle Day, National No Dirty Dishes Day, and National Visit Your Relatives Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

With electronic scooters becoming so popular, people have started to race them professionally!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country star George Strait (70), comedian/actress Tina Fey (52), singer Jack Johnson (47), and baseball hall of famers Brooks Robinson (85) and Reggie Jackson (76).

coffeeOkanagan

