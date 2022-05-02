Morning Start: Whales are mammals so they produce…

Your morning start for Monday, May 2

Fun Fact: Here’s something that should be common knowledge but you feel dumb when you realize it, I sure did: Whales are mammals, which mean they produce milk, just like every other mammal. This includes other animals like seals, wallabies, rhinos, and even pigeons. Also, humans can’t have whale’s milk because it can be up to 50 per cent fat.

On this day

In 1517, Leonardo da Vinci dies at 67.

In 1918, General Motors acquires the Chevrolet Motor Company.

In 1872, J. Edgar Hoover dies at 72.

In 1986, Expo 86 opens in Vancouver, B.C.

In 1997, ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ is released in theatres.

In 1999, John Elway announces his retirement from the NFL.

In 2008, ‘Iron Man’ is released, the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In 2011, the U.S. special forces kill Osama Bin Laden.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Brothers and Sisters Day, National Life Insurance Day, National Truffle Day, Melanoma Monday, International Harry Potter Day, and Scream Free Week.

In case you missed it

‘Peruse the Parks’ in West Kelowna back for second consecutive year. Learn more here.

Vernon sewer system work to disrupt traffic. Learn more here.

30 per cent of Penticton’s population is 65 years and older: Statistics Canada. Learn more here.

Trending

This squirrel is living his best life and it’s sure to bring a smile to your face this morning.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (50), retired soccer star David Beckham (47), actress Ellie Kemper (42), actress Christine Baranski (70), and actor Kumail Nanjiani (44).

