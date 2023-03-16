Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Your morning start for Thursday, March 16

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Let’s have a great day!

Fun Fact: March 24th is Canada’s first Kids Yes Day at Scouts Canada and ahead of the day, they wanted to ask kids’ requests for fun activities. Let’s just say the results are interesting…

55 per cent of kids surveyed want to blow stuff up;

50 per cent want to do outdoor activities like camping and kayaking;

44 per cent want to light fireworks;

44 per cent want to fly an airplane or spaceship;

41 per cent want to ride dirt bikes;

40 per cent want to get close to a lion or another animal;

36 per cent want to light a fire on their own.

More information about Kids Yes Day can be found here.

On this day

In 1969, the Boston Bruins score eight goals in one period.

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony assault on Nancy Kerrigan.

National holidays

Today is National Vaccination Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Day, and Freedom of Information Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete

Millions pledged to keep Okanagan teens out of gang life

Janet Parker donates $15K to Penticton’s Pathways Addictions Resource Centre

Trending

On Tuesday night, the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals game had an alternate animated broadcast.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Ahene Aiko (35), actress Alexandra Daddario (37), actress Lauren Graham (56), NBA star Joel Embiid (28), NBA star Blake Griffin (34), actor Alan Tudyk (52), and rapper Flavor Flav (64).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan