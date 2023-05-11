(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Tigers and popcorn

Your morning start for Thursday, May 11

Good morning Okanagan! The morning start is back! Let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Tiger urine can sometimes smell like popcorn.

On this day

In 1953, a tornado in Waco, Texas kills 114 people and causes $39 million in damage.

In 1968, the Toronto Transit Commission opens the Bloor-Danforth line, its largest expansion.

In 1981, musician Bob Marley dies at the age of 36 due to brain and lung cancer.

In 1992, Carlos Herrera, the inventor of the margarita, dies at age 90.

In 2000, India’s population reaches one billion.

In 2021, actor Jerry Stiller dies of natural causes at age 92.

National holidays

Today is National Eat What You Want Day, National Foam Rolling Day, National Receptionists Day, National School Nurse Day, National Technology Day, and National Twilight Zone Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Trending

This is just a wholesome moment in New York…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Natasha Richardson (would’ve been 60), and actor Cody Monteith (would’ve been 41).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Ferries workers train on simulated seas at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Just Posted

Generic forest trail. (Pixabay)
Community outdoor wellness space might be coming to Golden

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DiveBC)
Avalanche control to cause closure, delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Tigers and popcorn

Bighorn sheep. (FWCP photo)
FWCP approves $6.2 million in funding for fish and wildlife projects in Columbia, Kootenay regions

Pop-up banner image