Morning Start: The world’s deadliest animal

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 15

Good morning Okanagan! We apologize for not having a morning start the last couple days but now we’re back on track!

Hope you’re staying safe! It’s time to get your day started!

Fun Fact: What’s the most dangerous animal in the world? The mosquito. They kill more people yearly than any other animal because of all the diseases they carry.

On this day

In 1878, the first moving pictures are taken (of a horse in motion).

In 1902, Canada’s maritime provinces change from the eastern time zone to the Atlantic.

In 2005, ‘Batman Begins’ premieres in theatres.

In 2011, the Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup, beating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

National holidays

Today is National Smile Power Day, National Prune Day, Nature Photography Day, National Bug Busting Day, and Global Wind Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna. Learn more here.

Missing Alberta girl believed to be near Vernon. Learn more here.

Lake Country’s Iginla, Disher lead Team Canada to gold. Learn more here.

Trending

Just two opposing pitchers having some fun against each other during the game.

Former teammates Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl pitched against each other tonight and decided to play a game of tic-tac-toe on the back of the mound 😂 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/7wrplZ0zts — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Ice Cube (53), actress Courteney Cox (58), actor Neil Patrick Harris (49), actress Helen Hunt (59), and actor Jim Belushi (67).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan