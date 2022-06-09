Morning Start: The world’s biggest pizza

It’s another beautiful morning in the Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: The biggest pizza ever made was 13,580.28 feet squared! It was made in Italy on December 13, 2012 and weighed over 51,000 pounds!
Talk about a food coma…
On this day
In 1870, author Charles Dickens dies at age 58.
In 1969, Brian Jones leaves The Rolling Stones.
In 1985, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to win the NBA championship.
In 2001, the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in the best-of-seven series to win their second Stanley Cup.
In 2003, the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Mighty Ducks 4-3 in the best-of-seven series to win their third Stanley Cup.
In 2010, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 49 years.
National holidays
Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day.
In case you missed it
Painting Pandosy: UBC Okanagan students create wildlife mural. Learn more here.
Penticton barber donating haircuts to grads. Learn more here.
Major fire destroys two Vernon homes. Learn more here.
Trending
Check out this brand new, futuristic Taco Bell in Minnesota.
Dare to Defy. Meet the Taco Bell of the future. pic.twitter.com/6UZcffWgGa
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Johnny Depp (59), actress Natalie Portman (41), actor Michael J. Fox (61), sports commentator Dick Vitale (83), and cartoon character Donald Duck (88).
Do something today to make yourself better than yesterday! Have a great day everyone!
