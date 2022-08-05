Morning Start: The Prunus Family

Your morning start for Friday, August 5

Fun Fact: Almonds are in the same family as peaches.

What we know as a nut, the almond is part of the hard-shelled fruit from an almond tree, making it a member of the prunus family. Also included in the family: cherries, nectarines, and plums.

On this day

In 1960, Arthur Meighen, Canada’s 9th Prime Minister, dies at 86.

In 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe dies at 36.

In 1998, the North American version of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ debuts.

In 2012, sprinter Usain Bolt breaks his own record in the 100-metre dash at the 2012 summer Olympic games, running it in 9.63, winning the gold medal in the process.

In 2016, the 31st (XXXI) summer Olympic games open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

National holidays

Today is International Beer Day, Blogger Day, National Oyster Day, National Underwear Day, National Dash Cam Day, National Water Balloon Day, and Work like a Dog Day.

Huge in the early 2000s, Slam Ball is coming back in 2023!

If you don’t remember or know what it is, it’s full-contact basketball that’s partly played on trampolines.

It was just announced… Slamball is officially coming BACK pic.twitter.com/OfVfGXoJMh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 3, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jesse Williams (41), NBA star Anthony Edwards (21), director James Gunn (52), NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (60), and astronaut Neil Armstrong (would’ve been 92)

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

