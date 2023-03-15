Morning Start: The longest street in the world

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 15

Fun Fact: Canada has the longest street in the world. Yonge Street in Ontario runs from Lake Ontario almost 2,000 kilometres to the Canada/Minnesota border.

On this day

In 1827, the University of Toronto is authorized.

In 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first professional baseball team.

In 1912, pitcher Cy Young, with 511 career wins, retires from baseball.

In 1977, television comedy ‘Three’s Company’ premieres.

In 1985, the first internet domain is registered.

In 2001, the world’s largest oil rig, located just outside Brazil, suffers three explosions.

In 2013, Canada’s Patrick Chan wins the men’s World Figure Skating Championships.

In 2018, store Toys R Us announces bankruptcy in U.S.

National holidays

Today is World Speech Day, World Social Work Day, World Contact Day, World Consumer Rights Day, International Day against Police Brutality, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, and Dumbstruck Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Will.I.Am (46), actress Eva Longoria (48), singer Bret Michaels (60), actress Kim Raver (54), rock singer Dee Snider (68), actress Frances Conroy (70), and actor Judd Hirsch (88).

