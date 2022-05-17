Morning Start: The likelihood of sharing a birthday

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 17

Fun Fact: If you’re in a group of 23 people, there is a 50 per cent chance that two people share the same birthday. In a group of 70 people, there is a 99.9 per cent chance.

On this day

In 1875, the Kentucky Derby takes place for the first time.

In 1884, Alaska becomes part of the United States.

In 1916, daylight savings is introduced.

In 1925, Tris Speaker becomes the fifth player in MLB history with 3,000 hits.

In 1939, baseball is televised for the first time, on NBC.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons opens in Hamilton, Ontario.

In 1970, Hank Aaron becomes the ninth player in MLB history with 3,000 hits.

In 2004, Massachusetts becomes the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Walnut Day, National Graduation Tassel Day, and National Cherry Cobbler Day.

In case you missed it

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital. Learn more here.

A new childcare centre is coming to Vernon’s Okanagan College campus. Learn more here.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale returned to Penticton after a two-year hiatus. Learn more here.

Trending

Rivals on the ice, but brothers for life.

The Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk was all smiles cheering on brother Matthew and the Calgary Flames in Sunday night’s game seven win over the Dallas Stars, even putting a young fan on his shoulders in celebration.

Yup, that's Brady Tkachuk in the stands tossing a young Flames fan on his shoulders to celebrate Calgary's Game 7 win 🔥🥺 (🎥: @dusty_trails8)pic.twitter.com/mzKc5A8NNu — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 16, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Bob Saget (would’ve been 66), Canadian figure skater Tessa Virtue (33), television host Craig Ferguson (60), television personality Derek Hough (37), sportscaster Jim Nantz (63), and hall of fame boxer Sugar Ray Leonard (66).

