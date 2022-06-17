Morning Start: The grocery cart life hack

Your morning start for Friday, June 17

Good morning everyone! It’s time to get your Friday started before the weekend arrives!

Fun Fact: Forgot a coin when you need a shopping cart at the store? Here’s how to unlock it without a quarter.

On this day

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City.

In 1894, polio breaks out in Rutland, Vermont.

In 1901, the first standardized test for school is introduced.

In 1958, the wooden roller coaster at Playland in Vancouver, B.C. opens.

In 1994, O.J. Simpson is chased by LAPD for an hour and a half before he gave himself up.

In 1997, the NHL announces four new expansion teams over three seasons: Nashville, Atlanta, Minnesota and Columbus.

National holidays

Today is Global Garbage Man Day, National Apple Strudel Day, National Eat Your Vegetables Day, National Flip Flop Day, and National Mascot Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Missing Kelowna woman ‘wouldn’t have thought twice’ to jump into creek to save her dog, says a friend. Learn more here.

Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer. Learn more here.

Okanagan Rail Trail now open to Class 2 e-bikes. Learn more here.

Trending

Seeing someone’s dreams come true are always amazing to watch.

Best clip you’ll see today. A tiktoker Charlie Rocket grants wishes for random people on social media. He decided to give this guy a finals experience he won’t ever forget.

pic.twitter.com/FwWDoMmnUY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Kendrick Lamar (35), actor Will Forte (52), tennis star Venus Williams (42), singer Barry Manilow (79), actor Greg Kinnear (59), actress Jodie Whittaker (40), and actor Thomas Haden Church (62).

Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan