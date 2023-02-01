Morning Start: The first NC-17 movie

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Fun Fact: The first time a movie got an NC-17 rating was in 1990. The movie was Henry and June.

On this day

In 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

In 1962, MLB releases its first 162-game schedule.

In 1982, ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ premieres.

In 2004, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

In 2004, Janet Jackson’s breast is exposed during the Super Bowl half time show.

In 2005, Canada becomes the fourth country to sanction same-sex marriage; Civil Marriage Act.

In 2009, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

In 2013, ‘House of Cards’ premieres on Netflix.

In 2014, Adam Silver becomes the commissioner of the NBA.

In 2015, the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In 2022, Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL, lasts 40 days.

National holidays

Today is Abolition of Slavery Day, Change Your Password Day, Car Insurance Day, National Freedom Day, National Dark Chocolate Day, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, National Get Up Day, and National Signing Day.

It’s the start of a new month! February is Black History Month and National Cancer Prevention Month.

Trending

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson got the perfect mask designs for NHL All-Star weekend in Florida.

Logan Thompson’s All-Star mask is INCREDIBLE. What a paint job by @Friedesigns pic.twitter.com/DjBXY8v5Bm — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 30, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Harry Styles (29), retired MMA fighter Ronda Rousey (36), reality star/actress Lauren Conrad (37), actress Julie Garner (29), and retired NHL star Mark Recchi (55).

