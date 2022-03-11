Morning Start: The Eiffel Tower apartment

Happy Friday everyone! You made it through the week, proud of you!

Fun Fact: There’s an apartment in the Eiffel Tower.

The designer, Gustave Eiffel added the apartment but never lived in it. It was used to entertain famous and distinguished guests and scientists. It is 1076 square feet.

On this day

In 1897, a meteorite explodes over West Virginia, causing damage but no deaths.

In 1918, the first case is recorded of the Spanish Flu.

In 1935, the Bank of Canada opens in Ottawa, on Wellington Street.

In 1958, MLB hitters are required to wear helmets.

In 1986, instant replay is adopted into the NFL.

In 1997, Paul McCartney is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2018, Marvel’s ‘The Black Panther’ becomes the fifth Marvel movie to earn one billion dollars.

In 2020, COVID-19 is declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in jail.

In 2020, NBA suspends season due to COVID-19.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day, Middle Name Pride Day, World Plumbing Day, and Worship of Tools Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Mask mandate lifts in B.C. today, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8. Learn more here.

Kelowna welcomes back Spring Okanagan Wine Fest. Learn more here.

Snow levels below normal in Okanagan and Boundary regions. Learn more here.

Trending

Baseball is back! After a 99 day lockout, the MLB season will start on April 7.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, college baseball has been going on for a few weeks. Have you ever seen a play like this before?

Ever see someone score on a pickoff to 1st base? @BarstoolOleMiss pic.twitter.com/gwnU2zeM1Q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 10, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Johnny Knoxville (51), actor Terrence Howard (53), and NBA star Anthony Davis (29).

Here’s your reminder: the mask mandate is lifted today but some people will still want to wear them. Don’t judge people who still want to wear their masks. Let people wear them in peace if they continue to do so. Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

coffeeOkanagan