Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Good morning Okanagan!! Hope you’re keeping warm as the weather gets colder. Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: In 2014, Taylor Swift and her team accidentally released eight seconds of white noise onto iTunes. It topped the Canadian charts before being deleted.

On this day

In 1861, the Toronto stock exchange is created.

In 1870, the first usage of postcards.

In 1964, The Rolling Stones make their first television appearance, on the Ed Sullivan Show.

In 1978, ‘Halloween’ is released in theatres.

In 1987, the Minnesota Twins win their first World Series, beating the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

In 1994, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell released her 15th studio album, Turbulent Indigo.

In 2001, Windows XP becomes available to the public.

In 2003, the Florida Marlins win their second World Series, beating the New York Yankees in six games.

In 2010, Taylor Swift released her third studio album, Speak Now.

National holidays

Today is World Pasta Day, International Artist Day, National Greasy Foods Day, National Chucky the Notorious Killer Doll Day, National I Care About You Day, and National Fine Art Appreciation Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Pumpkin to think about’: Halloween safety tips from Kelowna Fire Department/RCMP. Learn more here.

Penticton man and woman ID’d as victims found near local shooting range. Learn more here.

Making Salmon Arm home: Art gallery researches safety for LGBTQ residents. Learn more here.

Trending

This guy has his impressions on point!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Katy Perry (38), singer Ciara (37), Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith (61), actor Craig Robinson (51), legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight (82), MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez (51), Canadian comedian and actor Jonathon Torrens (50), Canadian comedian Samantha Bee (53), and Canadian musician Ed Robertson (52).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

