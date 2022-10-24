Thursday, Oct. 20 marked the 27th ever sports equinox (@FOS/Twitter)

Thursday, Oct. 20 marked the 27th ever sports equinox (@FOS/Twitter)

Morning Start: Sports equinox

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 24

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day and your week started!

Fun Fact: Yesterday (Sunday, Oct. 23) was the 28th sports equinox ever. That is when the NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA all play on the same day. MLS and college football was also played that day.

On this day

In 1972, the first African-American player in baseball, Jackie Robinson dies at 53.

In 1988, New York Islanders great Mike Bossy announces his retirement.

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays win their first World Series, beating the Atlanta Braves in six games.

In 2005, American civil rights activist Rosa Parks dies at 92.

In 2008, many of the world’s top stock exchanges see the worst decline in 10 years, most dropping by 10 per cent, known as ‘Bloody Friday’.

In 2009, First International Day of Climate Action.

In 2021, quarterback Tom Brady becomes the first player to throw 600 touchdowns.

National holidays

Today is Diwali, United Nations Day, National Food Day, National Kangaroo Awareness Day, and National Bologna Day.

In case you missed it

Plant propagation paradise at new store in Kelowna. Learn more here.

‘Legacy of love’: Vernon woman celebrates 105th birthday. Learn more here.

More than 50 tonnes of rubber ends up in Okanagan waterways each year: Study. Learn more here.

Trending

This is in stores now so we’re all in trouble…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Drake (36) and soccer player Wayne Rooney (37).

Have a great day and week everyone!

