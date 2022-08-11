Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Good morning! We’re inching closer to the weekend! Let’s get your Thursday started!
Fun Fact: Snails can sleep for up to three years.
On this day
In 1866, the world’s first roller rink opens in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1929, Babe Ruth becomes the first player in baseball history to reach 500 home runs.
In 2008, Airbnb is founded.
In 2014, actor Robin Williams is found dead at 63.
National holidays
Today is National Face Mask Day, National Son and Daughter Day, National Align Your Teeth Day, Mountain Day, Hip Hop Day, National Bakewell Tart Day, National Presidential Joke Day, and National Raspberry Bombe Day.
In case you missed it
Lawn bowling, apple pies, and cherry trees: Amazing Race comes to Okanagan. Learn more here.
Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded. Learn more here.
Doctor shortage forces Vernon walk-in clinic closures. Learn more here.
Trending
Papa John’s Pizza has a new food item, thoughts?
Papa Johns unveils "Crustless" Pizza bowls.
One of the best ideas in pizza in last decade.
Maybe appeals to 10% of ordering population, but don't discount how that population affects whether or not others order/dine there. pic.twitter.com/oR8qxctFXo
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 9, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chris Hemsworth (39), wrestler Hulk Hogan (69), actress Viola Davis (57), Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (72), actress Anna Gunn (54), and actress Alyson Stoner (29).
