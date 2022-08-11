(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 11

Good morning! We’re inching closer to the weekend! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Snails can sleep for up to three years.

On this day

In 1866, the world’s first roller rink opens in Newport, Rhode Island.

In 1929, Babe Ruth becomes the first player in baseball history to reach 500 home runs.

In 2008, Airbnb is founded.

In 2014, actor Robin Williams is found dead at 63.

National holidays

Today is National Face Mask Day, National Son and Daughter Day, National Align Your Teeth Day, Mountain Day, Hip Hop Day, National Bakewell Tart Day, National Presidential Joke Day, and National Raspberry Bombe Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Lawn bowling, apple pies, and cherry trees: Amazing Race comes to Okanagan. Learn more here.

Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded. Learn more here.

Doctor shortage forces Vernon walk-in clinic closures. Learn more here.

Trending

Papa John’s Pizza has a new food item, thoughts?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chris Hemsworth (39), wrestler Hulk Hogan (69), actress Viola Davis (57), Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (72), actress Anna Gunn (54), and actress Alyson Stoner (29).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

(Kelowna RCMP - Contributed)
Man wanted B.C. wide allegedly steals vehicle from Golden, arrested in Kelowna

Visible smoke from a fire in a remote area of the park. (Parks Canada)
Mountain Creek wildfire extinguished after nearly two weeks of burning

RCMP photo from the July 2 fatality.
RCMP calls to service up 60 per cent in July