Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Fun Fact: Do you know what a skeuomorph is? It’s something that’s all around us and we don’t realize it.
Have you ever noticed that the save icon is a floppy disk, even though they became obsolete twenty years ago?
That's called a "skeuomorph" – when something new takes on the appearance of what it replaced.
And once you start to look, they're everywhere… pic.twitter.com/Hdkpr0Jp5w
— The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) February 6, 2023
On this day
In 1926, Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.
In 1984, the XIV Winter Olympic games open in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.
In 1992, the XVI Winter Olympic games open in Albertville, France.
In 2002, the XIX Winter Olympic games open in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 2007, model Anna Nicole Smith dies at 39.
National holidays
Today is National Kite-Flying Day, and National Boy Scout Day.
Trending
This is just sad, kids don’t know how lucky they have it nowadays.
@phatxvegan Im so done with him #millenial #fyp #foryoupage #viral #kids ♬ original sound – Shayna Hubbard
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Klay Thompson (33), singer Anderson Paak (37), actor Seth Green (49), actor Creed Bratton (80), actress Cecily Strong (39), actress Mary Steenburgen (70), and author John Grisham (68).
